SpartanNash (SPTN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price objective on SpartanNash and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Pivotal Research set a $15.00 price objective on SpartanNash and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on SpartanNash from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.83.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash opened at $23.46 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Staples sold 1,865 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $48,135.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,463.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 6,837 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $178,172.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,880 shares in the company, valued at $674,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,096 shares of company stock worth $1,753,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,621,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,907,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 569,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 95,254 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 333,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.