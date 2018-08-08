Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Swann reiterated a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spark Therapeutics from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.14.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

Spark Therapeutics traded up $0.57, reaching $56.58, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 41,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,769. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.39. Spark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 935.38%. equities research analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.