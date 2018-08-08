Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Receives Market Perform Rating from Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann restated their market perform rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Leerink Swann currently has a $55.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $74.00.

ONCE has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 30th. Chardan Capital downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.14.

Spark Therapeutics traded up $1.00, hitting $57.01, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 40,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,769. Spark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.59. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 935.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.44 million. equities analysts predict that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $141,000.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

