Spark Energy (SPKE) PT Set at $11.00 by B. Riley

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) has been given a $11.00 price objective by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Spark Energy in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spark Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $8.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $296.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of -1.99. Spark Energy has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $21.00.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $286.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.53 million. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.48%. equities analysts predict that Spark Energy will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPKE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,469,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spark Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $867,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Spark Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spark Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 408,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spark Energy by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 34,523 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

