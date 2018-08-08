SpaceCoin Trading Down 29% Over Last Week (SPACE)

SpaceCoin (CURRENCY:SPACE) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, SpaceCoin has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SpaceCoin has a total market cap of $86,873.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of SpaceCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00062944 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001686 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000366 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,346.71 or 2.75636944 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009919 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00093093 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001791 BTC.

SpaceCoin Coin Profile

SPACE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2015. SpaceCoin’s total supply is 23,800,084 coins. SpaceCoin’s official Twitter account is @space_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SpaceCoin’s official website is spacecoin.info

Buying and Selling SpaceCoin

SpaceCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

