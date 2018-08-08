SP Plus Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (SP)

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of SP Plus in a report issued on Monday, August 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SP. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.28%.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $153,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $36,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SP Plus by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.