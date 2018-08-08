Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Gas worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 51.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 85.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 39.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Haller sold 714 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $50,494.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,555.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 650 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $47,495.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $948,375.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,903 shares of company stock worth $356,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $754.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.56 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

