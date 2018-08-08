Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position Reduced by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,254 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,162 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Southwest Airlines worth $35,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 819.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Southwest Airlines opened at $58.09 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $286,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,709.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

