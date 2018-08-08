Southside Bancshares (SBSI) & Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Financial Review

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southside Bancshares 24.55% 9.07% 1.04% Bryn Mawr Bank 15.20% 11.96% 1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Southside Bancshares and Bryn Mawr Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bryn Mawr Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67

Southside Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.62%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southside Bancshares and Bryn Mawr Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southside Bancshares $224.95 million 5.47 $54.31 million $1.89 18.54 Bryn Mawr Bank $188.69 million 5.18 $23.01 million $2.42 19.98

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bryn Mawr Bank. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Southside Bancshares pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years and Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Southside Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 40 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Frisco, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, Austin, Diboll, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Cleveland, Splendora, Jasper, Pineland, Hemphill, and San Augustine; and a network of approximately 84 automated teller machines, as well as trust services, and/or loan production or other financial services offices. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial and residential mortgage, construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services, such as trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services, such as casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 37 full-service branch locations, 8 limited-hour retirement community branches, 2 limited-service branch locations, 6 wealth management offices, and 1 insurance agency in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, Berks, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; Mercer and Camden counties of New Jersey; and New Castle county in Delaware. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

