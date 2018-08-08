South State Corp Has $9.46 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

South State Corp lowered its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. SYSCO makes up approximately 1.1% of South State Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. South State Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $14,719,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 27.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 280,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “$70.32” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research set a $58.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

In other news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $996,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,791,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $313,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,124,634 shares of company stock worth $206,697,455 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

