Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Cuts Position in Aon PLC (AON)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT cut its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,321 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in AON were worth $159,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AON by 13.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,814,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AON by 69.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,182,000 after acquiring an additional 512,417 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AON by 381.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,446,000 after acquiring an additional 386,484 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,367,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,288,000 after buying an additional 178,402 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AON by 80.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,256,000 after buying an additional 140,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $140,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

AON opened at $143.12 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $130.87 and a 1-year high of $152.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 42.17%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

AON Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

