Sothebys (BID) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

BID has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sothebys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Sidoti lowered shares of Sothebys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sothebys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.33.

NYSE:BID opened at $49.93 on Friday. Sothebys has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.28 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sothebys by 21.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sothebys by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 10.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 17.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

