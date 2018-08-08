SongCoin Price Down 24.7% This Week (SONG)

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, SongCoin has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One SongCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SongCoin has a total market capitalization of $26,555.00 and approximately $359.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SongCoin

SongCoin (CRYPTO:SONG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SongCoin is www.songcoin.org

Buying and Selling SongCoin

SongCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SongCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SongCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

