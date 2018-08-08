Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 41,134 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 80,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group opened at $145.03 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $119.77 and a 12-month high of $163.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.13.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $741,820.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,247 shares of company stock worth $4,830,351 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

