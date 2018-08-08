Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 45.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,698,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,378,000 after buying an additional 840,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,631,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,668,574,000 after buying an additional 390,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after buying an additional 356,086 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $70,142,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 26.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,311,000 after buying an additional 314,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $195.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $173.32 and a 52 week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

RTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.59.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $131,732.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,081.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,862 shares of company stock valued at $816,748. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.