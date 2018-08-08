Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $3.70 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Ross Stores by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 497,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,768,000 after purchasing an additional 46,447 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,603,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,035,000 after purchasing an additional 598,433 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 139,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 92,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 33,999 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $2,689,320.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,136,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,736 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores opened at $89.05 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Wedbush started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

