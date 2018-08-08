Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,960 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.5% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 35,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 opened at $122.54 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.73 and a 12-month high of $123.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $29.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

