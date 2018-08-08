Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,434,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Cummins by 22.2% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 21.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Cummins by 8.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 49.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $102,826.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Argus cut their price target on Cummins to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Cummins opened at $141.85 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

