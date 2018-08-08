Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 48,980 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 54.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 479.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.61.

NYSE DLR opened at $122.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.30. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $127.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.15.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $754.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock worth $2,318,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

