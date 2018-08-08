Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Weight Watchers International (WTW) Stock Price

Media headlines about Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Weight Watchers International earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6814731745706 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Shares of Weight Watchers International opened at $92.21 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.20. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $409.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.49 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.85%. Weight Watchers International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Weight Watchers International to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.