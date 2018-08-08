Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Stock Price

Headlines about vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. vTv Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.9105826441991 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

vTv Therapeutics traded down $0.04, hitting $1.25, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 52,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,036. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.09. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 million. analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VTVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. vTv Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 570,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $2,499,998.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,712,328 shares of company stock worth $7,499,997. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

