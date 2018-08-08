Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Greif, Inc. Class A (GEF) Share Price

Media headlines about Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Greif, Inc. Class A earned a coverage optimism score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.7693021615039 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:GEF opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. Greif, Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.72 million. Greif, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. Class A will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEF. ValuEngine lowered Greif, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Greif, Inc. Class A from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Greif, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Greif, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

