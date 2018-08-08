Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect pdvWireless (PDVW) Stock Price

Press coverage about pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. pdvWireless earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the wireless provider an impact score of 45.1040692057252 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDVW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of pdvWireless traded up $0.15, hitting $29.60, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat . 306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,726. pdvWireless has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $427.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.80.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). pdvWireless had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 481.95%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. sell-side analysts expect that pdvWireless will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard E. Rohmann sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 50,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $1,210,283.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 128,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,696 and have sold 2,544 shares valued at $67,717. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

