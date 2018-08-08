Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Share Price

News coverage about Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 45.96511495739 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

GOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.47 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes traded down $0.13, reaching $7.22, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 40,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 2.03. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $862.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.08 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

