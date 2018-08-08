Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Share Price

News articles about Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Viking Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7559709037945 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

VKTX opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $621.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.74. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VKTX shares. ValuEngine raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Laidlaw boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other news, VP Michael Morneau sold 21,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $199,346.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawson Macartney purchased 47,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,377.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,377.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

