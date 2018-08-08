Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Phoenix Companies (PNX) Stock Price

Press coverage about The Phoenix Companies (NYSE:PNX) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Phoenix Companies earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5591810483985 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

The Phoenix Companies remained flat at $$37.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Phoenix Companies has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

About The Phoenix Companies

The Phoenix Companies, Inc (Phoenix) is a holding company. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide life insurance and annuity products through independent agents and financial advisors. Phoenix operates through two segments: Life and Annuity, and Saybrus. The Life and Annuity segment includes individual life insurance and annuity products, including its closed block.

