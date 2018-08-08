Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Spartan Motors (SPAR) Stock Price

News stories about Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spartan Motors earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.7207529189922 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPAR shares. BidaskClub cut Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 441,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Spartan Motors has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Spartan Motors’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas Kivell sold 2,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,463.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frederick J. Sohm sold 16,000 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $255,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,799 shares of company stock valued at $965,492 in the last three months. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

