Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Share Price

News coverage about Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southern First Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 48.8685848277811 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFST shares. BidaskClub raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares traded up $0.05, hitting $43.55, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 4,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.88%. analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $141,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,721.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 9,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $468,202.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,376 shares of company stock valued at $674,453 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.