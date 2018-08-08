Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Realogy (RLGY) Share Price

News headlines about Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Realogy earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.3661471249043 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Realogy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Realogy opened at $23.91 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Realogy has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Realogy had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Realogy will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.93%.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

