Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Methode Electronics (MEI) Share Price

News coverage about Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Methode Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.9231996080818 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MEI shares. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. 3,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,508. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.67%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

