Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Intrexon (XON) Stock Price

News coverage about Intrexon (NYSE:XON) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intrexon earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.9864626931307 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Intrexon traded down $0.59, reaching $15.00, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 15,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,731. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.08. Intrexon has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.43 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 57.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. analysts expect that Intrexon will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

XON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Intrexon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intrexon in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,402 shares of Intrexon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $122,165.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $363,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randal J. Kirk bought 7,479,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,992.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

