Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (CENTA) Stock Price

Media stories about Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0985426393421 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,113. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.32.

Central Garden & Pet Co Class A (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Central Garden & Pet Co Class A had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $657.94 million for the quarter.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

