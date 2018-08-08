Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sanchez Energy (SN) Share Price

News articles about Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sanchez Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the energy producer an impact score of 46.6365876552114 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Sanchez Energy traded up $0.07, hitting $4.47, on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 62,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Sanchez Energy has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $374.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Sanchez Energy had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Sanchez Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 price target on Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, KLR Group cut Sanchez Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sanchez Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

In related news, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 8,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $37,423.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,797 shares of company stock worth $523,309. Company insiders own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

