Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Plum Creek Timber (PCL) Share Price

News headlines about Plum Creek Timber (NYSE:PCL) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Plum Creek Timber earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 45.9061500223502 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PCL opened at $77,200.00 on Tuesday. Plum Creek Timber has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

About Plum Creek Timber

Plum Creek Timber Company, Inc (Plum Creek) is a private timberland owner in the United States. The Company operates through segments, including Northern Resources segment consists of timberlands in Maine, Michigan, Montana, New Hampshire, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin; Southern Resources segment consists of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia; Energy and Natural Resources segment includes natural resource businesses that focus on opportunities for oil and natural gas production, construction aggregates and mineral extraction, wind power and communication and transportation rights of way; Real Estate segment consists of sales of higher value timberlands and non-strategic timberlands, and Other segment provides timber and wood-fiber procurement services.

