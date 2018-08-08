Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Longfin (LFIN) Share Price

News coverage about Longfin (NASDAQ:LFIN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Longfin earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.6075559959088 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ LFIN traded up $21.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. Longfin has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $142.82.

Get Longfin alerts:

Longfin (NASDAQ:LFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.26 million during the quarter.

Longfin Corp. operates as a finance and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company specializes in structured trade finance solutions and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms. It offers Blockchain technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, processors, manufacturers, importers, and exporters.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Longfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.