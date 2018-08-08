Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Franklin Resources (BEN) Stock Price

News coverage about Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Franklin Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the closed-end fund an impact score of 47.7023553690341 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

BEN opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Franklin Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that allows the company to buyback 80,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the closed-end fund to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.18.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

