Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Famous Dave’s of America (DAVE) Stock Price

Media headlines about Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Famous Dave’s of America earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 48.8799407114625 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ DAVE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 1.02. Famous Dave’s of America has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. Famous Dave’s of America had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.10%.

In other Famous Dave’s of America news, insider David Kanen purchased 53,000 shares of Famous Dave’s of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $407,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 96,309 shares of company stock valued at $745,162 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Famous Dave's of America Company Profile

Famous Dave's of America, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

