Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AMETEK (AME) Stock Price

News headlines about AMETEK (NYSE:AME) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AMETEK earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.1943837825384 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AMETEK from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Shares of AME stock opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,679.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $905,480. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.