Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Share Price

Media coverage about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.2286719331015 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust opened at $38.44 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.71%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEB. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

