Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Obseva (OBSV) Share Price

News coverage about Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Obseva earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4460813119992 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OBSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Obseva in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Obseva from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Obseva stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 2,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,880. Obseva has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $504.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). sell-side analysts predict that Obseva will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

