Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cyberark Software (CYBR) Share Price

Media coverage about Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cyberark Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.4562464006577 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Cyberark Software traded up $8.42, hitting $70.19, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 507,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,866. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.15, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.93 million. equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

