Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact American Express (AXP) Stock Price

Media coverage about American Express (NYSE:AXP) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Express earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the payment services company an impact score of 45.5475610846634 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $97.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

NYSE AXP opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $83.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $1,246,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,971 shares in the company, valued at $19,145,267.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $1,016,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,612.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,184 shares of company stock worth $4,426,568 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

