Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Accuray (ARAY) Stock Price

News stories about Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Accuray earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.4587312205009 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ARAY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 182,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.64. Accuray has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARAY. BidaskClub upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 target price on Accuray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accuray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 14,265 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $58,201.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 34,235 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $139,678.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,059 shares of company stock worth $232,801 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

