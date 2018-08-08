Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tarena International (TEDU) Stock Price

Media headlines about Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tarena International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.5582425820098 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEDU shares. TheStreet lowered Tarena International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tarena International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International traded up $0.11, hitting $8.99, during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,620. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Tarena International had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Tarena International will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.