Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Stock Price

News stories about Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Emerald Expositions Events earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4401167554313 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:EEX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,309. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.44 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

In related news, SVP David Gosling sold 13,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $292,026.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori Jenks sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $135,406.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,589 shares of company stock worth $470,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.