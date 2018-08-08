Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cimarex Energy (XEC) Share Price

News articles about Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cimarex Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.9848524002426 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $187.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Williams Capital set a $138.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.30.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $82.45 and a one year high of $130.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.46 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.98 per share, for a total transaction of $64,965.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,708.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.