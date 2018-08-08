Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Centene (CNC) Stock Price

News articles about Centene (NYSE:CNC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Centene earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8544558982118 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.12.

Centene stock opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brandy Burkhalter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total transaction of $395,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 472,241 shares in the company, valued at $62,071,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $1,785,800. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

