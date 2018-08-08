Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Share Price

Media coverage about Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Andeavor Logistics earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.8033173990923 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Andeavor Logistics stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. Andeavor Logistics has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Andeavor Logistics will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. This is an increase from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Andeavor Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.14%.

ANDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 target price on shares of Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Andeavor Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.65.

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

