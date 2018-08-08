Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RPX (RPXC) Share Price

News stories about RPX (NASDAQ:RPXC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RPX earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.2533861389768 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of RPX remained flat at $$10.48 during trading hours on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.29. RPX has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $14.99.

Several research firms have commented on RPXC. BidaskClub downgraded RPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded RPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

RPX Corporation provides patent risk management and discovery services in the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a subscription-based patent risk management service that facilitates exchanges of value between owners and users of patents. The company also provides a defensive patent aggregation in which it acquires patent assets to offer clients with sub-licenses; and underwrites patent infringement liability insurance policies to insure against certain costs of litigation.

