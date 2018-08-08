Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Patriot Transportation (PATI) Share Price

Headlines about Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Patriot Transportation earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.7207489683348 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Patriot Transportation traded up $0.33, reaching $21.50, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670. Patriot Transportation has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $71.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other news, VP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $126,078.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.